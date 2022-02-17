Nick Cannon, father of eight, recently opened up regarding his outlook on relationships in a recent interview with Dr. Lura Berman on her podcast, “The Language of Love.”

During the sit-down, Cannon stated his point of view on an individual’s relationship status. “Married is not single,” he started “When you allow the government and paperwork to come in and say, ‘This is a bond, this is a covenant’ … you’re not single.”

“You can still make covenants without getting the government involved, where two people say, ‘We choose to be monogamous because we value this so much, we don’t want anyone to be a part of this energy we have,’ and I don’t feel like that’s healthy,” he continued.

“I don’t think monogamy is healthy. I feel like that gets into the space of selfishness and ownership.” Nick, who recently welcomed his eighth child, shared that none of the mothers of his children are willing to be in a monogamous relationship, preferring a standard monogamous relationship instead.

When Cannon was asked if all of his children were planned, the Wild N Out host said, “I’m going to take full responsibility. Any woman that I know that I have unprotected sex with, there’s the potential to have a child.”

“So I feel like if I have unprotected sex with anyone I know—because one, I value everything about me so much, if I’ve gotten to that point where I say, ‘I can take off this condom,’ I’m gonna say, ‘She could be the mother of my child,'” he added.

“Every woman that I have a child with, there is definitely a conversation about, ‘Wow, how amazing would this be?’ I feel like every woman I have a child with are amazing mothers, and there was a thought process going into like, ‘Man, she would be an amazing mother, she’s desired children, I can’t wait to see what type of mother she would be.'”

Many are rushing to social media to call the 41 year old toxic, others are hooked on Cannon’s new single “Alone,” an ode to Mariah Carey where he confesses his feelings about his now divorced wife.

Check out the commentary below.

