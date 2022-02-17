24-year-old Coi Leray has been transparent with her fans through her social media regarding her inner thoughts and feelings since the start of her journey in the industry.

The “No More Parties” rapper has found herself defending her name various times after critics shamed the rapper for her body and performances in the past.

Usually, the New Jersey native looks through the hate and continues to prosper, but as of recent, the rapper sparked a wave of concern, alarming fans with a tweet posted on Twitter, suggesting that she needed to take a break.

“To all my trendsetters, I’m sorry I let you down. I don’t have it in me to keep pushing. I feel like I’m brain dead. I pray that everyone continues to keep setting trends and striving. Don’t know when I’ll be back but I don’t even want to think about it. I love you for life. -coi,” the rapper penned.

😔😕 I Guess Coi LERAY is going through something serious rightnow I’m Sending Prayers Up 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/yAXOG5lOP7 — Getting Into It Wit Liefa 🍵💬 (@LiefaBoi) February 17, 2022

Some fans believe that Coi’s recent emotion could be stemming from her relationship with Canadian rapper, Pressa.

As Coi Leray has not officially stated the reason behind her tweet, we do want to send our love to Coi as she goes through this tough time.

