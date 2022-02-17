Several reports have confirmed that the prosecution in the shooting death of 20-year-old Black man Daunte Wright is seeking a 86-month prison term for the ex-cop convicted of killing him after previously stating that they would pursue a sentence well above the state’s sentencing guidelines.

Two months after former police officer Kim Potter was convicted of first and second-degree manslaughter, she will be sentenced by Judge Regina Chu tomorrow(February 18). After the smoke created by the prosecution during Potter’s trial, they filed a motion on February 15 for a standard presumptive sentence of 86 months.

The Attorney General’s office stated about the sentencing, “the appropriate sentence has to be the presumptive sentence set by the legislature until Defendant Potter can convince the Court that society’s interests, including those of Daunte Wright’s family and friends, can be met by some other disposition.”

