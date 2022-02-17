Jaylen Brown will not be an NBA All-Star for the second season in a row. officially missed out on his second straight All-Star nod Monday when NBA commissioner Adam Silver selected Cleveland Cavaliers big man Jarrett Allen as the injury replacement for Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden, who is sidelined with a sore hamstring.

Brown is averaging 23.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game this season for a streaking Celtics team that is currently 6th in the competitive Eastern Conference. After the Celtics lost to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night, Brown talked about his latest All-STAR snub.

Jaylen Brown on his All-Star snub: "I'm not losing no sleep. I think my ability on both sides of the ball speaks for itself" pic.twitter.com/nJ4K3Gy7x7 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 17, 2022

“I’m not really disappointed. Like I said before, I’m not losing sleep,” Brown told reporters, as seen in the video above. “I think that my ability on both sides of the ball speaks for itself. I’m not going to knock any of those other guys. Congratulations to them. But, I think it’s situational, to be honest. I think maybe some other things go into it that maybe we don’t know about right now.

Afterwards, Brown took to social media and posted an image of Kanye West holding a notepad saying how much he should have been an All-Star.

Jaylen Brown on Instagram pic.twitter.com/mazqgxJj6D — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 16, 2022

All Brown can do is continue to ball and let his game speak for itself.