The New York Knicks aren’t a good basketball team right now. Having lost 13 of their last 16 games and the fact that this was the Knicks’ final game before the All-Star break, a win would have been a great sign-off. Well that’s what ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith would have us to believe.

They even led by 18 very early in the fourth quarter, which should have been comfortable enough to close things out. Instead, the Knicks simply collapsed against a Nets team missing Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and recently acquired Ben Simmons. This latest failure to secure a win lead to Smith to go nuclear after the game.

Smith went on to call the Knicks straight up trash. While that could be looked at as a harsh stance, the facts are the facts. The Knicks are blowing big leads at an alarming rate.

Advertisement

Knicks last 3 games:



— Blew 23-point lead

— Blew 11-point lead

— Blew 28-point lead



They are 3-13 in their last 16 games. pic.twitter.com/zJusjzu4CB — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 17, 2022

The Knicks are currently 12 in the Eastern Conference and 4 games out behind the play in teams. While there is still time to turn things around, it’s not a realistic outlook. Especially at the pace the team is currently going.

Share your thoughts on Stephen A. Smith and the Knicks with us on social media.