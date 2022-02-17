Newly-elected NYC Mayor Eric Adams has reason to be concerned about the growing number of violent and often deadly incidents surrounding the city’s drill rap scene. In a late night meeting, Adams met with Brooklyn rapper Maino, Fivio Foreign and other NYC artists who are familiar with the genre and the culture.

Maino vowed that those in attendance would “roll out something together” with the mayor to quell the violence. Maino also said, “There’s been a lot of talk about drill rap, drill music in New York City, connecting violence with the culture, and I just wanted to create a conversation with the mayor.”