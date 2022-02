According to several confirmed reports, a woman was stabbed several times near a Los Angeles Foot Locker during the long wait for a Nike SB Dunk release.

TMZ reports that a man stabbed the woman following an argument while standing in line. Video surveillance shows the man with a knife, and not long after the video was released to authorities, the man was taken into custody.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, but her condition is unknown.

