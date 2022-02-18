A recent report from The New York Post has confirmed that the federal prosecutors have charged almost a dozen “Woo Gang” members and affiliates from Brooklyn for illegally obtaining COVID-19 relief funds, which the feds believe amassed over $4 million.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of New York says that the gang allegedly flaunted the money in a music video titled “Trappin” as well as their individual social media pages.

The $4 million was obtained through a government program between March 2020 and October 2021. Part of the alleged scam involved a man buying identity information for $150, which was pivotal in how the federal authorities uncovered their scheme.

Court dates have yet to be set for the group, but TheSource.com will bring you updates to the story as details develop.