Texas legend Bun B and Houston producer, Cory Mo join forces with Talib Kweli, David Banner and Tobe Nwigwe on “Hesitate.”

“Hesitate” arrives as the first single with an accompanied video from their upcoming collaborative project, “Mo Trill” slated to drop March 11 via II Trill Enterprises / C-Mozart Muzik.

The joint project features appearances from 2 Chainz, Wale, CeeLo Green, Big K.R.I.T., Benny The Butcher, Larry June, Jazze Pha, Devin The Dude, Slim Thug, Raheem DeVaughn and More.

All songs are produced by Cory Mo with additional production credits from super Producers Zaytoven, Jazze Pha and Ray Murray.

“Hesitate” has a feel good vibe echoed by veteran rappers Bun B, Talib Kweli, and David Banner. While rising Houston rapper Tobe Nwigwe adds to the concept of religion and freedom.

Talib Kweli raps :

“They give us scraps from the feast, we actin like we amazed

Treat Blacks like beasts and lock us right in the cage

Every day I fight for freedom cuz it’s not just a phase

I’m not your slave, you don’t get to tell me how to behave, nah.”

Watch the Talib Kweli, David Banner and Tobe Nwigwe assisted video from Bun B and Cory Mo below.

