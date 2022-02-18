Everyday the 14th, the latest EP from Grammy-nominated Atlanta rapper Deante’ Hitchcock, is out now on ByStorm Entertainment/RCA Records.

The new four-track EP is a dive into relationships, their ups and downs, infusing multiple genres across the way. Led by the infectious “Neck Up,” feat, Bairi, and Dende, the album is a tight, solid listen for returning fans and newcomers alike.

“This EP is about not taking relationships, situationships, or whatever you’re in at the moment too seriously,” says Deante’ of the project. “Those times are fun, man, let it be that. It’s not always love, but sometimes it is. Only way to find out is to find out, right? This year a lot of my music is gonna be about finding out.”

You can hear the new release below.