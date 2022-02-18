Gunna pushed P hard enough that his DS4ever album reached gold status already. According to Chart Data, DS4ever went gold after selling over 500,000 units. DS4ever is also Gunna’s second consecutive No.1 album.

The Atlanta rapper previously reached No.1 with his last release, Wunna, on the June 6, 2020-dated chart. In total, DS4Ever is his fifth charting album and fourth top 10.

Gunna dropped DS4ever on January 7, and the 20-track album received features from Future, Young, Thug, Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, G Herbo, Yung Bleu, Drake, and Kodak Black.

DS4ever had a significant influence on the Hip-Hop culture. Gunna had the entire rap world “pushin’ P” like his leading single. He had brands such as Nike and restaurants like IHOP participate in the pushing of P. The Atlanta native is also set to drop a pushin’ P children’s book in the near future. The book will show six steps of how to become “P.”

Gunna has given multiple definitions of what “p” is, and he has received a ton of backlash for coining the phrase. Still, the Atlanta rapper never said he originated the urban slang “p,” he’s just pushing it and now has the world pushing it.

If you haven’t heard the fourth and last installment of his Drip Season series, I suggest you give it a chance. If you still need clarification of “p,” check him out, explaining it below.