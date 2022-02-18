Kanye West Is Changing The Way We Hear His Music

Normally a Kanye West album would be available for streaming on all music platforms. Not this time. Kanye West announced that his album Donda 2 will only be available on his new music platform, the Stem Player.

Kanye wrote under his Instagram post revealing the news. “Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player,” he said. “Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube. Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own.”

The Stem Player is a $200 dollar device that will allow the listener to customize the way we hear music. According to Kanye West’s website, the Stem Player will give the listener control over the vocals, drums, bass, and samples” as well as “isolate parts, add effects, [and] split any song into stems.”

Donda 2 is set to drop on February 22, and Ye has just released the track-list for the album. If things stay the same, fans can expect a fully loaded 22-track album from the music and fashion mogul.

Kanye West first launched the Stem Player back back in August of 2021 and was developed by Yeezy Tech and Kano Computing.

Gear up for Donda 2 on 2/22/22.