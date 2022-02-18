KLUTCH Sports Group has announced the formation of a women’s basketball division. A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces, Chelsea Gray of the Aces, Allisha Gray of the Dallas Wings, and Aliyah Boston of the University of South Carolina (“NIL” Representation) have joined the agency’s growing roster of elite female athletes, which includes high school basketball star Juju Watkins.

“When I started this agency a decade ago, I envisioned KLUTCH playing a role in empowering all athletes. Women are some of the most electrifying and inspiring athletes in the world and KLUTCH is excited and honored to be a part of that story” said Rich Paul, KLUTCH Sports Group Founder and CEO.

KLUTCH Sports Group COO, Fara Leff said “Jade has made a significant impact in women’s basketball and is a great addition to our team as we embark on this new journey.”

Wilson, a forward with the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, was the first overall pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft and went on to win the Rookie of the Year award. She has been voted the 2020 WNBA MVP, a three-time WNBA All-Star, and has won an Olympic gold medal since then (2020 Tokyo).

C. Gray is a four-time WNBA All-Star and Olympic gold winner who plays guard for the Las Vegas Aces (2020 Tokyo). She was the 11th overall pick in the 2014 WNBA Draft and has since been named to the All-WNBA First Team (2019) and All-WNBA Second Team (2017).

A. Gray, a guard with the Dallas Wings, was taken fourth overall in the 2017 WNBA Draft after leading the South Carolina Gamecocks to the NCAA National Championship. Gray won a gold medal in the 3×3 women’s tournament at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after being selected the WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2017.

Boston, a center at the University of South Carolina, led the Gamecocks to two SEC Tournament titles and one regular-season championship. She was the first sophomore ever to be selected Academic All-American of the Year in D-I women’s basketball and won the Lisa Leslie Award as the best center in NCAA women’s basketball two years in a row (2020, 2021).

Watkins signed with KLUTCH Sports for NIL representation, which he announced last week. Watkins, a student at Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles, was awarded the 2020 Sports Kid of the Year by Sports Illustrated, the 2020 Los Angeles Times girls basketball player of the year by the Los Angeles Times, and the 2021 FIBA under-16 gold medalist and tournament MVP by the FIBA.