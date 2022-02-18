Lil Kim set the internet on fire Tuesday night in a racy Savage X Fenty lingerie. The Notorious Queen B and Savage Fenty brand ambassador showed off the latest look on Instagram with a caption that read-SAVAGE @savagexfenty @badgalriri #HAPPYLOVEDAY ❤️💖💘💝💞💕💗💓.

Kim, who has been the muse for many designers like Marc Jacobs and the Versace has been a driving force for Bad Gal Riri since the beginning of her career. “Powerful, creative, without any taboos, Lil’ Kim has pushed the limits like no other black artist. Her world is colorful, fun, pop, rich, and coded. She has fun. I am happy to see a phenomenon like [her] in my life.” Rihanna states in an interview with Vogue Paris in 2017. The love for Lil Kim and the collaboration poured through from fans and friends like Marc Jabos, Lil Cease, and Olvia flooding her feed with h ❤️❤️❤️, 😍😍😍😍 and🔥🔥🔥🔥 emojis. Although Valentine’s week is over Kim reminds the masses that every day may become Love Day. Ooookkkay then well just put on our sexy panties and let the love come through.

Advertisement