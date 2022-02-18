Lucky Daye is Joined by Lil Durk for New Single “NWA”

Lucky Daye’s new track “NWA,” featuring OTF Chicago artist Lil Durk, is out now. He also announces the release date for his highly awaited forthcoming album, Candydrip, which will be released on March 10th.

The new track is the third to release from the album, following “NWA” produced by D’Mile. The previous releases were “Candy Drop” and “Over.”

You can hear the new album below and also see dates where you can catch Lucky Daye this spring.

THE CANDY DRIP TOUR DATES:

March 18 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

March 19 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

March 20 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

March 22 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

March 24 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

March 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

March 26 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

March 29 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

March 30 – Austin, TX @ Emos

March 31 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

April 1 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theatre

April 4 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

April 5 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

April 6 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

April 8 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

April 9 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

April 10 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

April 12 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

April 13 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

April 15 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

April 16 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore

April 17- Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

April 19 – Boston, MA @ Royale

April 21 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

April 22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)

April 25 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5