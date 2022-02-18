Lucky Daye’s new track “NWA,” featuring OTF Chicago artist Lil Durk, is out now. He also announces the release date for his highly awaited forthcoming album, Candydrip, which will be released on March 10th.
The new track is the third to release from the album, following “NWA” produced by D’Mile. The previous releases were “Candy Drop” and “Over.”
You can hear the new album below and also see dates where you can catch Lucky Daye this spring.
THE CANDY DRIP TOUR DATES:
March 18 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
March 19 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
March 20 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
March 22 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
March 24 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
March 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
March 26 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
March 29 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
March 30 – Austin, TX @ Emos
March 31 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
April 1 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theatre
April 4 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
April 5 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre
April 6 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
April 8 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
April 9 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
April 10 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
April 12 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic
April 13 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
April 15 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
April 16 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore
April 17- Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
April 19 – Boston, MA @ Royale
April 21 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
April 22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)
April 25 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5