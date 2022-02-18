According to various sources, Grammy award-winning recording artist Megan Thee Stallion will star alongside a star-studded comedic cast in the upcoming A24’s first film musical F*cking Identical Twins.

In celebration of my 27th birthday, I'm honored to introduce the Pete and Thomas Foundation. @PeteThomasFDN is a non-profit organization focused on uplifting and assisting women, children, senior citizens and underserved communities in Houston, Texas and across the world. pic.twitter.com/xmMpYHqLGc — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) February 15, 2022

MORE: Megan Thee Stallion Launches Pete and Thomas Foundation in Support of Women, Children, Seniors, and Underserved Communities

“HOTTIES THIS IS OUR FIRST MOVIEEEE/ MUSICAL! WITH SOME MOVIE LEGENDS,” Megan wrote in a caption on Instagram with a photo of the THR article on Thursday afternoon (Feb 17). “I’m so excited I feel so blessed I feel anxious lol I feel a bunch of sh*t,” she continued, adding a laughing emoji. “I really have been quietly putting in this work and I just can’t wait for the hotties to see everything.”

Advertisement

An R-Rated film, F*cking Identical Twins synopsis is as follows: Two business adversaries who realize they’re identical twin brothers and decide to switch places to reunite their divorced parents and become a family again. The film stars Aaron Jackson (Todd) and Josh Sharp (Search Party). Jackson and Sharp adapt the movie from a two-men stage show premiered in 2014 at Manhattan’s Upright Citizens Brigade. No word on Megan’s role in the film at press time.

Joining Megan Thee Stallion on F*cking Identical Twins is music legend Nathan Lee, famous comedic actors Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Megan Mullally (The Disaster Artist). The film is directed by Borat director Larry Charles.

MORE: Parklife 2022 Headlined by Tyler, the Creator, 50 Cent, and Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion is set to premiere her reality series, Off The Leash with Megan Thee Stallion, this Saturday (Feb 19) on Snapchat. News of Megan’s upcoming role comes on the heels of the artist starring in Cheetos’ Flamin Hot Super Bowl LVI ad and signing an exclusive first-look deal with Netflix.

“I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix,” Megan told Variety in December 2021. “Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch.”