If you’re a fan of Netflix’s Stranger Things and you felt like you’ve been waiting too long for a new season, good news, the wait is almost over.

Starting with Season 4, Netflix said it will be split into two volumes, the first of which will be released on May 27. The second part will follow five weeks later, debuting on July 1. This is not a unique release strategy for Netflix, as the company also broke Ozark Season 4 into two parts.

001. Russia. Getting the band back together. Bring a jacket. pic.twitter.com/NO4NHRLVDs — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) February 17, 2022

Creators Matt and Ross Duffer said they wanted to split Stranger Things Season 4 into two parts due to its “unprecedented length.” The season had nine scripts and more than 800 pages, and it required two years of filming and “thousands” of VFX shots, the Duffer brothers said in a note to fans. The total runtime for Season 4 is almost twice the length of any of the previous seasons, and the brothers said Season 4 was the “most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one.”

The brothers also confirmed that the fifth season of Stranger Things is coming, and it will be the last. “Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four…” they said.

No word yet as to when season 5 of Stranger Things will arrive. In the meantime, we will have an extended season 4 after a long two-year absence.