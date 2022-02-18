NLE Choppa is fresh off his latest release and he’s already wanting to drop more music. On January 28, the 19-year-old Memphis rapper dropped his Me vs. Me album, which featured appearances from Moneybagg Yo, Polo G, G Herbo, and Young Thug, might have missed one person. That person is John Cena.

On February 17, NLE took it to Twitter to inform his followers that he wanted to collaborate with pro wrestler, rapper, and entertainer John Cena.

He tweeted, “Let’s Make A Song John Cena.”

Let’s Make A Song @JohnCena — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) February 16, 2022

This isn’t NLE’s first time reaching out to Cena. Back in November of last year, he responded to a John Cena tweet that asked him to check his direct message.

Cena wrote, “That moment when we realize our potential allows us the possibility to do more than our capacity to understand, is a very powerful moment.”

Check dm 💜 — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) November 30, 2021

NLE is clearly a huge fan of the wrestler. Other than these two times reaching out, he also made a video where he air boxed an imaginary John Cena.

If John Cena took on NLE’s offer, this wouldn’t be his first stint in Hip-Hop. Cena, who is under Columbia Records and WWE Music Group, began his rap career in 2003 when he entered the Royal Rumble. He then took it more seriously in 2005 when he dropped an album You Can’t See Me that May.

Could we be getting a NLE Choppa and John Cena collaboration? Only time would tell, but for now, fans can enjoy his latest album, ME vs. Me.