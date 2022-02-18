OG Bobby Billions Taps Blueface, Maxo Kream and More for New Project “Holy Goat 2”

OG Bobby Billions shares his latest project, the Holy Goat 2 album, today through EMPIRE.

Billions returns following the success of his global hit, “Outside” featuring the late Dallas rapper MO3, which reached Platinum status last year.

On Holy Goat 2, OG Bobby Billions shares 16 tracks that blend his gospel roots and trap beats to create what he calls the “ghetto gospel.” As he taps in with Blueface, Maxo Kream, Almighty Jay, Trae Tha Truth, and others, Billions keeps the theme that is heard throughout the project.

Standout tracks like “Pain In The Ghetto” produced by Hard Head and Adrian features Houston rappers, Trae Tha Truth and Lil Jairmy which arrived with a video to coincide with the album. While “Food Stamp Baby” produced by Quin with the Keys, and “All My Life” produced by Mondo displays The Dallas natives transparency and versatility.

In the video, OG Bobby Billions, Trae Tha Truth and Lil Jairmy are seen coming up with a plan to rob the local store. Watch below as things go south when Bobby is caught and has a run in with the police.

Stream Holy Goat 2 and share your thoughts with us on social media.