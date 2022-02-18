Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, her first production as part of her first-look deal with Amazon Studios, will launch on Prime Video on Friday, March 25. In May 2022, the thrilling and compelling eight-episode Amazon Original unscripted series will be accessible exclusively on Prime Video in the United States, with additional countries and territories to follow.

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls is a new unscripted series that follows worldwide superstar and icon Lizzo as she searches for strong, badass women to join the Big Grrrls and join her globe tour. With ten hopeful women moving into the Big Grrrls House, they must prove they have what it takes to get to the end and join Lizzo on the center stage in front of a global audience.

Legendary choreographers Tanisha Scott and O.G. Big Grrrls Chawnta’ Marie Van, Shirlene Quigley, and Grace Holden, as well as several special guests, including choreographer Charm La’Donna, body movement expert Rashida KhanBey Miller, and multi-platinum singer/songwriter SZA, will join Lizzo in her search for dynamic dancers.

Along with Makiah Green, Kevin Beisler, Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam, Myiea Coy, Kimberly Goodman, and Glenda Cox, Lizzo will serve as executive producer for the series. Amazon Studios, Bunim-Murray Productions, and Lizzo’s production business Lizzo Bangers are producing the series, which is directed by Nneka Onuorah.