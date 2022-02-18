Following the success of PUMA’s basketball-inspired lifestyle collection, High Court, Creatively Directed By June Ambrose, and the introduction of PUMA’s new Women’s Hoops category, global sports company PUMA and PUMA Women’s Hoops Creative Director June Ambrose will release more High Court apparel and footwear.

Ambrose and PUMA will release several new products from the High Court Collection on February 16, with the entire collection available worldwide. The High Court Collection’s most recent styles are inspired by Ambrose’s belief that life is a sport, style is the game, and basketball is the attitude. To emphasize how women are continually winning, playing the game of life, and remaining on top of their daily grind in all roles that they hold, Ambrose incorporated athletic and physical characteristics of the game into the collection.

“Style is such a personal expression, I’ve loved seeing women…and men wear the collection in their own way,” Ambrose said of the collection. “This second drop is really centered around transitional style; I want every piece to work hard for the people wearing them. We hold so many positions in our lives, functionality and versatility are necessities!”

The High Court Quad Women’s Basketball Jacket, High Court Cunning Suede, High Court Timeless Women’s Tank, University Shopper, and the High Court Women’s Arena Short are just in time for seasonal changes and varied wear.



The Quad Jacket may be worn in a variety of ways, including layered, long line and cropped, or zipped and deconstructed with a fleece, vest, and other accessories.

Starting February 16, the High Court collection, as well as the newest styles, will be available on PUMA.com, in PUMA stores, and at select retailers worldwide.