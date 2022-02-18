‘Real Husbands of Hollywood’ Showrunner Praises Writers For Bringing the Funny in New Season

The Real Husbands of Hollywood returns to BET+ after a nearly 6-year hiatus since the premiere of its fifth season. The original cast Kevin Hart, Boris Kodjoe, Duane Martin, JB Smoove, Nelly, Nick Cannon, Robin Thicke, and more, reunite for a six-part limited series.

This season, similar to the past, is filled with celebrity guest appearances that have no issue stepping into the comedic landscape to serve the audience.

“I think Duane said it best,” says Boris Kodjoe. “We never said goodbye.”

Wayne Stamps, the series’ showrunner for season 6, says the timing of the revival could not have come at a better time.

“I just feel like now is the perfect time because people just need to laugh…. to relieve pressure and stress. There’s no show better that’s doing that than this.”

This revival is titled: ‘The Real Husbands of Hollywood – More Kevin, More Problem.

“The impetus for this season started with our conversation with Kevin. We asked him, ‘how are you doing all of this with so much going on in your life'” says Stamps. “Kevin does a great job of exaggerating his life on screen as well, which is a big help.”

Stamp credits the writing staff for building each episode with a comedic cliff-hanging sequence as “each episode gets more funny.”

Hart, who hilariously teased the show nearly a decade ago while hosting the 2012 BET Awards, is more booked and busy than ever. Hart is cloned to physically fulfill his personal and professional commitments with a jam-packed schedule.

What may have seemed like a good idea takes an unexpected turn that Kevin and the guys do their best to get control of? The guys are pulled into Kevin’s cloned chaos but have a dramady of their own.

“The best thing about this show is we all get made fun of equally,” says Robin Thicke.

Catch Kevin and the Hollywood Husbands exclusively now BET+.