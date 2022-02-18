The NBA released a new vaccine-related PSA featuring NBA All-Star and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns ahead of NBA All-Star 2022. The PSA debuted during the Bucks’ game against the 76ers on February 17 and will continue to broadcast during All-Star weekend. Towns, whose mother died of COVID-19 in 2020, has a powerful message to share:

“Early in the COVID pandemic, many lives were lost and there wasn’t much we could do. Now, there’s effective vaccines and boosters. But some people choose not to take the shot. Some say they don’t know what the vaccine will do. But we all know what COVID has already done. Now we all have a choice to make. Let’s make a choice we can live with. For information on how to find a COVID-19 vaccine or booster near you, visit Vaccines.gov.”

The NBA family is continuing to work with public health experts and groups to figure out how we can share public health messaging to inform the NBA family and the wider public about the vaccinations’ safety and efficacy.

As part of NBA All-Star, the Cavs have partnered with the NBA to support Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb’s citywide vaccination, booster, and health education efforts by offering incentives to those who receive a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot at vaccine sites throughout the city, including tickets to All-Star events and Cavaliers games, merchandise, special autographed items, and more. The league also donated 10,000 fast antigen tests and 110,000 face masks to the COVID-19 Taskforce for distribution to schools and community-based organizations, in addition to supporting 11 city-wide vaccination clinics and testing initiatives through additional vaccination venues.