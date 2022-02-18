According to the New York Post, The Undertaker is the inaugural inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022. During the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which will take place during WrestleMania Week, The Deadman will be inducted into the sacred hall.

The Undertaker hovered over the WWE landscape like a terrifying shadow, foreshadowing disaster for those who dared to cross him during his three-decade reign. The famous Phenom operated on his own level, possessing supposedly magical skills and uncanny in-ring skill.

In his career, The Undertaker won numerous championships including the WWE and World Heavyweight Championship and tag team titles. He also won the 2007 Royal Rumble. Undertaker also ushered in matches like the Casket Match, Buried Alive Match, and Hell in a Cell. He also ran off an impressive streak of 21 straight Wrestlemania wins.

Advertisement

The Undertaker’s legendary career came to an end at Survivor Series on Nov. 22, 2020, when The Deadman announced his retirement, ironically 30 years after he first stepped into a WWE ring.

The WWE Hall of Fame at a ceremony will take place Friday, April 1 at American Airlines Center in Dallas as part of WrestleMania Week.