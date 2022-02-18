Too $hort performing an NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert during Black History Month is only right. The Hip-Hop icon pulled up on NPR to celebrate his longevity and dope career, which includes releasing an album in five different decades.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

The Bay Area legend brought to an NPR a set that included “Blow The Whistle,” “The Ghetto,” and even the Mount Westmore collaboration “Big Subwoofer.” Fans also get a preview of his new single “Big Sexy Thang” with Lil Duval.

You can see the full performance below.

Advertisement