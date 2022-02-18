Too $hort performing an NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert during Black History Month is only right. The Hip-Hop icon pulled up on NPR to celebrate his longevity and dope career, which includes releasing an album in five different decades.

The Bay Area legend brought to an NPR a set that included “Blow The Whistle,” “The Ghetto,” and even the Mount Westmore collaboration “Big Subwoofer.” Fans also get a preview of his new single “Big Sexy Thang” with Lil Duval.

You can see the full performance below.

