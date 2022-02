It looks like Usher will be sticking around Vegas after all.

On February 17, Live Nation announced that legendary R&B singer The Usher Experience would headline a new Las Vegas residency from July to October 2022 at Park MGM.

I’m so excited to be returning to Vegas with a BRAND NEW residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM this July through October! Text me at (404) 737-1821 and I’ll hit you with an early access code to the fan presale, starting tomorrow at 12pm PT at https://t.co/DQfivT2xuw. pic.twitter.com/DdNlMPNEpO — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) February 17, 2022

