The revival of the trailblazing hip-hop series YO! MTV RAPS will be hosted by legendary battle rapper Conceited and celebrated deejay DJ Diamond Kuts, according to Paramount+. The new worldwide edition, from MTV Entertainment Studios, will feature hosted segments, live performances, cyphers, lifestyle content, and a complete deep dive into the present condition of hip-hop. The series will premiere on Paramount+ in the United States and other international territories where the streaming service is available, as previously stated.

YO! MTV RAPS became the go-to show for all things hip-hop after its launch on August 6, 1988, 33 years ago. The start of the series coincided with the birth of hip-hop, and it was critical to the genre’s global appeal, igniting a worldwide passion for the genre and hip-hop culture, which has since become the most dominant force in mainstream music and pop culture.

“‘YO! MTV RAPS’ is truly one of the most groundbreaking, iconic music series to date. The wildly popular franchise introduced hip-hop to the world and along the way helped launch the careers of countless artists,” said Bruce Gillmer, Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+ and President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount. “Conceited and DJ Diamond Kuts are the perfect pair to bring new life and energy to our storied past, as we merge the show’s legacy with the fresh faces of hip- hop’s present and future, taking YO! worldwide to a whole new generation of fans on Paramount+.”

Conceited is a multi-faceted artist most recognized for his work as a SMACK/URL battle rapper and as a recurrent cast member of the smash franchise “Wild ‘N Out.” He rose to prominence in the critically praised “Motherland of Urban Renaissance” in Harlem, New York, where he was born. His first major-league battle took place in the Lion’s Den in the fall of 2009, among battle rap veterans like Murda Mook and Loaded Lux’s. His new-school style of uncontested delivery, continuous bars, and lyrical talent has earned him praise. Conceited began broadcasting the MTV internet series Sneaker Wars on the “Wild ‘N Out” YouTube channel in February 2020.

Executive Producers for the series include Kurt Williamson, Warren Oliver, and Michelle Kenner of HollandWest Productions. Kim Velona is Head of Production. Bruce Gillmer and Jennifer Demme serve as Executive Producers for MTV.