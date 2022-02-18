You Can Now Pick Quavo On NBA 2K22

You Can Now Pick Quavo On NBA 2K22

Quavo is officially the first rapper to be balling in the meta verse. On February 16, NBA 2K22 has made the Migos rapper a playable character.

The first celebrity along with @TheGame & @ronnie2k to be playable by fans. Put me on your squad along with the greatest players in NBA history in @NBA2K_MyTEAM by completing spotlight challenges and earning my card. Whatcha all think of that 89 rating? pic.twitter.com/ZI9VABPLAi — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) February 16, 2022

Now Quavo can take his talents to NBA 2k. The way to access one third of the Migos is to unlock the correct MyTEAM player card.

Quavo has always been a huge fan of basketball. He’s openly declared himself as the best rapper/hooper in the industry. He has countless video of him working on his game, and he’s appeared in numerous celebrity All-star games.

Advertisement

He also recently starred in and narrated the YouTube Original documentary series Home Courts, where he got the chance to show viewers how deep-rooted basketball is in the cultural fabric of Atlanta.

The special also features many celebrities who call Atlanta their home, including former Mayors Andrew Young and Kasim Reed, NFL player Walter Stith and Killer Mike.

Share your thoughts with us on social media.