While speaking at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour earlier this week, Donald Glover and his brother Stephen Glover recounted a racist experience the cast and crew of “Atlanta” had while filming in London.

Stephen said that they and some other cast and crew were approached by a group of drunk people asking if they knew of any local bars in the area. One of the men in the group then insisted that the primarily Black cast and crew were carrying guns so that they could break into any bar they wanted to.

“Mind you, all of the writers on Atlanta are Black. So, he’s making a reference that we all have hammers, and we can just break into this place, which we kind of ignored,” Stephen Glover said. “It was so insulting, but not insulting at the same time because it took us five minutes to fully understand. He got to a point of like if the insinuation was lost on us, he got specific and he was like, ‘You guys are Black, you’ve gone to jail and you do things like that.’ Like he kept doubling down on it.”

The guys in the group continued, telling the one woman that was with them that the Atlanta crew was going to “rape” her.

“We are just standing there, like, ‘What just happened,’” Donald Glover chimed in.

Stephen concluded the story, saying that “The girl was literally, like, ‘I’m sorry,’ as she’s being taken away. So, it was pretty bad.”

Season 3 of Atlanta premieres on March 24, with Season 4 premiering later this year as well.