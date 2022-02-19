Eminem has been the owner of iconic retro Jordan silhouettes before. The latest is his own Jordan Retro 3, which made its debut on the Super Bowl stage.

The sneaker is reminiscent of the Fire Red 3 but instead of Nike Air or the Jump Man logo on the back, there is a “Hi! My Name Is” nametag. The name etched on the tag is none other than Slim Shady, a call back to his classic single. On the front, Eminem’s “E” logo replaces Jordan’s Jumpman.

This sneaker is likely to be exclusive but if there is release info we will double back to let you know.

