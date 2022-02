ICYMI: Mary J. Blige, Migos, Lil Baby & More to Join DJ Khaled During NBA All-Star Saturday Night Performance

ICYMI: Mary J. Blige, Migos, Lil Baby & More to Join DJ Khaled During NBA All-Star Saturday Night Performance

DJ Khaled is set to take over NBA All-Star Saturday night. Taking the stage in Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Khaled is set to bring a group of his friends with him for the performance.

Today, the NBA announced his friends, revealing Khaled’s set will feature Lil Wayne, Gunna, Migos, Ludacris, Lil Baby, and Mary J. Blige.

The performance will occur just before the AT&T Slam Dunk contest.

Advertisement