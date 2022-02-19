“Boomshakalaka” won’t just be another iconic line belted by NBA JAM announcer Tim Kitzrow because Michelob ULTRA is on fire and 1993 is in the air. Michelob ULTRA, the NBA’s official beer partner and a brand that always reminds us that joy is key, is bringing all the nostalgic feels to basketball fans around the world at NBA All-Star 2022, in honor of the league’s 75th anniversary.

Michelob ULTRA is encouraging fans to “Enjoy it Like It’s 1993” by bringing the excitement of the game to life both electronically and on the ground in Cleveland through a fire partnership with NBA JAM and some of the ’90s most renowned players, personalities, and musicians.

“There is something special about NBA JAM and the power it had to bring real joy to so many people over the years,” said three-time NBA champion and seven-time All-Star James Worthy. “I’m excited that Michelob ULTRA is giving me the opportunity to take a trip down memory lane with fellow legendary players and fans.”

To encourage people to ‘Enjoy It Like It’s 1993,’ the outstanding light beer is ready to take fans on a nostalgic voyage through the 1990s:

During NBA All-Star 2022, only select local bars in Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, and Boom Shaka Laka’s barcade will sell NBA JAM-inspired, limited-edition cans featuring memorable catch phrases and imagery from the game.

Fan photographs will be converted into their own 16-bit avatar inspired by the game by tweeting a selfie to @MichelobULTRA with the hashtag #ULTRAJAM.

Fans can get apparel from the NBA Jam ‘Time Capsule Collection’ and ultra-exclusive premium products that will be dropping throughout NBA All-Star 2022, including limited special NBA JAM x ULTRA arcade systems, by visiting EnjoyItLikeIts1993.com, an amazing 90’s styled website.

Michelob ULTRA has teamed up with original NBA JAM characters Clyde Drexler, Dikembe Mutombo, Dominique Wilkins, and James Worthy, as well as NBA luminaries Clyde Drexler, Dikembe Mutombo, Dominique Wilkins, and James Worthy, to remind us that ‘It’s Only Worth It If You Enjoy It.’

“No video game displayed the joy of basketball quite like NBA JAM, from its iconic catchphrases to 2-on-2 gameplay or flaming balls; as a brand that champions the joy of the NBA, it made perfect sense for us to team up with this iconic franchise during NBA All-Star that celebrates the history of the NBA,” said Ricardo Marques, Vice President of Marketing, Michelob ULTRA.

Michelob ULTRA will bring NBA JAM to life by transforming a local Cleveland pub into ‘Boom Shaka Lakas,’ a nostalgic ’90s arcade where fans can hang out during NBA All-Star 2022. Fans may look forward to seeing:

Musical performances by Grammy-nominated artist and hip-hop icon Fat Joe and a surprise guest appearance

Spin sets by hidden NBA JAM character and iconic DJ Jazzy Jeff

Meet & greets with NBA JAM legends throughout the weekend including: James Worthy – 3:30 – 5:00p.m. on Saturday, February 19 Clyde Drexler – 4:30 – 6:00p.m. on Saturday, February 19 Dominique Wilkins – 4:00 – 5:30p.m. on Sunday, February 20 Dikembe Mutombo – 4:30 – 6:00p.m. on Sunday, February 20

Special appearances by the voice of NBA JAM, Tim Kitzrow

Limited-edition collab merchandise made in partnership with Ohio-based apparel company Homage, plenty of Michelob ULTRA, unlimited NBA JAM arcade plays and more

Boom Shaka Laka’s will be open to fans beginning Friday, February 18 through Sunday, February 20, 12 p.m. – 1 a.m. EST.

Head to EnjoyItLikeIts1993.com and keep those eyes peeled on @MichelobULTRA #ULTRAJAM on social media to stay up-to-date and see how Michelob ULTRA is heating up during NBA All-Star 2022.