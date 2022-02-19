The NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team will be honored during a special halftime ceremony during the 71st NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, February 20 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. Usher, Spike Lee, Tiffany Haddish, and Anthony Anderson, all of whom are part-owners of the Cleveland Cavaliers, will serve as narrators, taking fans on a journey through the league’s first 75 years, recognizing the players who have shone the brightest and highlighting the themes that have served as the NBA’s cornerstones since its inception: competition, culture, and inclusion.

Earth, Wind & Fire, winners of nine GRAMMY Awards, will perform their hit “Shining Star” as the halftime show’s climax. The NBA 75th Anniversary squad will be in attendance for the diamond anniversary ceremony, which will include members from nearly every decade of the league’s existence. The game will be broadcast live in 215 nations and territories on TNT at 8 p.m. ET.

Machine Gun Kelly, a Billboard Award-winning artist from Cleveland, and famous producer and award-winning DJ D-Nice will present the 2022 NBA All-Stars before to tip-off. Macy Gray, a four-time GRAMMY Award winner from Ohio, will perform the American national song, while Ryland James, a Toronto native and two-time Juno Award nominee and platinum-selling musician, will perform the Canadian national anthem.

DJ Khaled will be joined by a star-studded lineup of friends, including nine-time GRAMMY Award winner and two-time Academy Award winner Mary J. Blige, three-time GRAMMY Award winner Ludacris, five-time GRAMMY Award-winner Lil Wayne, Gunna, Migos, and Lil Baby, to headline an unforgettable performance before the AT&T Slam Dunk during State Farm® All-Star Saturday Night, airing at 8 p.m. ET