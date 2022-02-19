Sydney-based rapper HUSKII has made his ARIA charting debut in Australia this week, earning the coveted number 1 place with the release of his debut solo studio album titled “Antihero” produced largely by Sydney multi-instrumentalist Tasker. The album drop on Island Records Australia (Universal Music Group) demonstrates the strength and depth of his underground but rising diverse fanbase. The short but sweet 7-track release clocks in just shy of 20-minutes and features emerging locals Mic Pompei, IDES, Shadow, and the UK’s Grubbo ahead of his own forthcoming sold-out national tour throughout Australia.

The release caps off an impressive rise over the last seven years for HUSKII since emerging as one of the more unique hip hop artists to come out of Australia in recent years on Hustle Hard TV, with four EPs released from 2017 to 2020. HUSKII really rose to national prominence throughout Australia in late 2017 with a string of memorable bars clips on Body Bag Media based honestly around a very turbulent childhood and adolescence filled with setbacks – watch below for more HUSKII. Rapping from the heart with the diverse skill set to match, HUSKII may prove to be the next hip-hop artist to break the international market in the years to come from Australia. 201.