RZA recently spoke on the alarming rise in violence and deaths in hip hop in a new interview with the Financial Times.
“We’ve lost more hip-hop artists in the last few years than ever before,” the legendary rapper and producer said. “Growing up in the golden age of hip-hop, we lost maybe like a couple of artists, but not a dozen artists or more.”
RZA continued, saying that “Sometimes Hip Hop music glamorizes certain things. It glamorizes prison life, it glamorizes gangsters and thugs. I understand that, because I grew out of that. But it doesn’t give you the total tragedy of what that can end up being, nor are we being represented with a lot of alternatives. The point being made is there was more bounce, there was more substance. Hip Hop has become one-sided.”
Do you agree with RZA?
RZA is set to drop a collaborative project with DJ Scratch, entitled Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater on March 4th. You can preorder here.