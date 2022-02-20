Pepsi Stronger Together, PepsiCo’s grassroots project aimed at local communities, held a pep rally at Saint Martin de Porres High School in Cleveland’s St. Clair-Superior neighborhood, surprising students with over $37,000 in funding for their programming and future education.

Derek Lewis, President, PepsiCo Multicultural Business and Equity Development, and Fat Joe presented the school’s drumline with all new uniforms and instruments, as well as a trip to Houston to compete in an HBCU battle of the bands and $20,000 in scholarships for its seniors, in honor of the graduating class. Darius Garland, a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, made a surprise appearance, and DJ Envy, host of The Breakfast Club, played for the students, with Pepsi Stronger Together providing food and refreshments.