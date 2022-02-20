Pepsi Stronger Together, PepsiCo’s grassroots project aimed at local communities, held a pep rally at Saint Martin de Porres High School in Cleveland’s St. Clair-Superior neighborhood, surprising students with over $37,000 in funding for their programming and future education.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

Derek Lewis, President, PepsiCo Multicultural Business and Equity Development, and Fat Joe presented the school’s drumline with all new uniforms and instruments, as well as a trip to Houston to compete in an HBCU battle of the bands and $20,000 in scholarships for its seniors, in honor of the graduating class. Darius Garland, a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, made a surprise appearance, and DJ Envy, host of The Breakfast Club, played for the students, with Pepsi Stronger Together providing food and refreshments.

Visual Portfolio, Posts & Image Gallery for WordPress
1371387152
1371387166
1371387269
1371387236
1371387231
1371387225
1371387182
1371387319
1371387281
1371387279
1371387161