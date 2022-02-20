Kanye West is preparing to let the world in on what DONDA 2 sounds like.

Kanye’s label, Def Jam announced last weekend that the Chicago native is having a concert of the new music at Loan Depot Park Stadium in Miami.

Advertisement

The latest news arrives as Ye makes grand attempts to reconcile with estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. Reportedly Julia Fox and Kanye West have split for good and remain on good terms.

The concert is set for February 22nd which is also the same day Kanye is expected to drop DONDA 2. Tickets for the show are on sale now.

Continue the conversation on social media.