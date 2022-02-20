Megan Thee Stallion has launched a non-profit in honor of her late parents on her birthday.

The Pete and Thomas Foundation will support charitable programs in the Houston area. The foundation was named after the 27-year-old’s late parents, Joseph and Holly.

Megan, Joseph Pete and Holly Thomas.

According to the organization’s website, the nonprofit will focus on student resources, housing security for senior citizens and providing health and wellness care for single mothers and families.

In a press release, Megan called the non-profit “one of the most significant endeavors” of her career.

“Launching the Pete and Thomas Foundation is easily one of the most significant endeavors that I’ll ever be part of in my career,” Thee Stallion said in a press release. “My family raised me to help others and give back, so I’m incredibly proud to be in a position to accomplish that goal. I have a responsibility to use my platform to make a meaningful impact in the lives of those who may not have access to resources and support services.”

In celebration of my 27th birthday, I'm honored to introduce the Pete and Thomas Foundation. @PeteThomasFDN is a non-profit organization focused on uplifting and assisting women, children, senior citizens and underserved communities in Houston, Texas and across the world. pic.twitter.com/xmMpYHqLGc — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) February 15, 2022

Just last week Meg turned up the heat in her first-ever Flamin’ Hot Super Bowl campaign.

In addition the “Savage” rapper, is also surprising a senior citizen, a student and a cancer survivor with financial assistance on her birthday.

