Six amazing players, four exceptional coaches, and one world-class referee have been named finalists by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s North American and Women’s committees to be considered for election in 2022 at NBA All-Star 2022.

Two first-time finalists are Manu Ginobili, a two-time NBA All-Star and four-time NBA champion, and Lindsay Whalen, a five-time WNBA All-Star, three-time WNBA Champion, and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist.

Longtime NBA referee Hugh Evans, five-time NBA champion and five-time NBA All-Defensive First Team selection Michael Cooper, five-time NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway, consensus National Collegiate Player of the Year Marques Johnson, two-time NCAA National Coach of the Year Bob Huggins, the NBA’s sixth-winningest coach of all-time George Karl, the all-time winningest high school coach, Leta Andrews, four-time WNBA champion Leta Andrews, four-

“It is a tremendous honor to be named a Finalist for the Basketball Hall of Fame and we’re elated to recognize the achievements by these outstanding men and women who have left a lasting impact on the game of basketball,” said Jerry Colangelo, Chairman of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. “A heart-felt congratulations goes out to the finalists and their families and we very much look forward to revealing the Class of 2022 at the NCAA Final Four in New Orleans this April.”

The full Class of 2022 will be announced at the NCAA Men’s Final Four on April 2 at 12:00 p.m. ET as part of the Hall of Fame Class Announcement in New Orleans. Early African-American Pioneers, International, Contributors, Veterans, and the new Women Veterans are among the Direct Elect Committee enshrinees honored during the NCAA Men’s Final Four.