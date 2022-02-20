The ever-prolific Curren$y has teamed up again with super-producer The Alchemist for their new joint collaboration album in the 13-track Continuance release which dropped yesterday via Jet Life Recordings / ALC. After being pushed back a few months from its originally slated expected 2021 release, this new drop also features Havoc of Mobb Deep, Wiz Khalifa, Boldy James, Styles P, Babyface Ray, Larry June amongst others. The release of “Continuance” was preceded by two singles, “The Tonight Show” and “Half Moon Mornings,” both released earlier this month – watch below.

Continuance is their fifth collaborative project together, with their first one stretching back now over a decade to 2011’s 10-track “Covert Coup” that also featured the late great Prodigy of Mobb Deep (RIP), a then young and emerging Smoke DZA, and Indiana’s Freddie Gibbs before he gained significant attention. Curren$y and Al have since gone on to release “The Carrollton Heist” feat. Styles P of The Lox, Action Bronson and Lil Wayne in 2016 (plus the remixed version), and the now-classic triple threat also with Freddie Gibbs in 2018 “Fetti” amongst many other features.

The combination of Spitta and Alan The Chemist seems like it could never disappoint, and the continued quality output is a testament to their deep talent and consistency. Overnight they have released their latest film clip to support the drop of the album, in the short but sharp “Obsession” – watch below.

