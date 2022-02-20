East Harlem rapper and actor Dave East of Mass Appeal / Def Jam has released the visuals to his new single “Bet It” produced by Danny Wolf of Chaos Club, his first film of the new year since mid-December’s “Dear Summer (East Mix)”. This new four-minute offering created in partnership with DraftKings was expertly directed by the excellent team at Reel Goats and featured both basketball legend The Professor and visionary Gary Vee in the visuals – watch below.

This release foreshadows the rapper’s eagerly anticipated upcoming “How Did I Get Here” second solo studio album out next month on Tuesday 22 March, which will be produced entirely by LA prolific production super-duo Mike & Keys (also known as “The Futuristiks” and whose credits include Nipsey Hussle, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Ras Kass, Fat Joe, Curren$y, Freddie GIBBS, JAY ROCK Faith Evans, Dom Kennedy, Lupe Fiasco, T.I, Royce Da 5’9”, D12, Redman, Sheek Louch, 50 Cent). Stay tuned to TheSource.com for future developments on this release.