The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game kicked off the action of NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland. The celebrities that took the court include Machine Gun Kelly, Quavo, Jack Harlow, Tiffany Haddish, Kane Brown, game MVP Alex Toussaint and more.

Team Walton, led by NBA legend Luke Walton, got the win in a nail-biting win over Team Nique, led by Dominique Wilkins. You can see pictures from the game, including the Converse uniforms created by two young 18-year-old Abel Teclemariam and 13-year-old Nestor “Lil Nes” Hernandez. Both jerseys are designed to capture the ’90s era of basketball.