The annual NBA All-Star Celebrity Game kicked off this year’s NBA All-Star weekend. Team Walton won 65-51 over Team Nique. Alex Toussaint, a Peloton Instructor, was voted MVP, and Jack Harlow scored 10 points in the losing effort. Megan Fox, Rachel Kirkconnell of ABC’s The Bachelor, Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Darius Garland, NBA Legend Dirk Nowitzki, and others sat courtside at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland to watch the action.

Forget passing like Stockton… @jackharlow is shooting like him too 🎯#RufflesCelebGame on ESPN pic.twitter.com/viC8FSH3CC — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022