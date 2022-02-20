Olivia Rodrigo is gearing up to release another project. On Thursday, she announced a documentary project, Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U (a SOUR film). It’s set to debut exclusively on Disney+ on March 25.

driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) is out march 25th on @disneyplus!!!! 🌄 pic.twitter.com/5ruUVj58qo — Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo) February 17, 2022

According to the press release, Rodrigo will take viewers on a road trip from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles while recounting how she made her Grammy-nominated debut record, sharing how she felt navigating her life at the time.

The film will also include the pop star’s personal stories, behind-the-scenes and never-before-seen footage both in and out of the studio, as well as intimate interviews.

Read More: The Grammy-nominated singer’s massive international Sour Tour is set to kick off April 2022.

2021 was a big year for the “Good 4 U” songstress. She won new artist of the year at the American Music Awards and nabbed seven Grammy nominations with four featured in the biggest general field categories.

Directed by Stacey Lee, Driving Home 2 U will feature 11 songs from ‘Sour’ performed in unique locations, including Mojave Airplane Boneyard, Roy’s Motel & Café, Arcosanti and the Red Rock Canyon State Park, plus appearances from Jacob Collier, Blu DeTiger and Towa Bird.

Watch Driving Home 2 U exclusively on Disney+ on March 25.

