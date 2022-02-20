Brian Flores is back in the NFL. Flores has excepted a job with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a defensive assistant/ linebackers coach.

We have named Brian Flores as our senior defensive assistant/linebackers. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 19, 2022

His return to the NFL comes after Flores filed a federal lawsuit alleging racial discrimination against the NFL, the New York Giants and other teams earlier this month.

“I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL,” Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement Saturday.

“Brian’s resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team,” Tomlin, who also happens to be the only Black head coach in the NFL, added.

The position likely isn’t intended to be a long-term one, as Flores is almost certain to pursue another head-coaching position next year. Ironically, Flores got a job with the one team the Rooney Rule came from.