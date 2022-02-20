In only 30 days, New York took in $2 billion in wagers — more than any other state in the U.S.– via new legalized online sports gambling. Super Bowl weekend alone, New York sports bettors wagered $472.1 million.

New York collects 51% of the state’s sports betting revenue in taxes, and New Yo Kathy Hochul’s budget plan reportedly expects $357 million in FY2023 from the additional source. By 2026, it estimates $509 million.

“Sports betting has level the playing field for the average sports fan to make a nice living on the side.” Said Jeff Johnson of MSG Networks’ The Betting Exchange, a dynamic roundtable style show featuring co host Katie Mox and former New York Jets safety Erik Coleman.

Johnson explains some ways on how the average newbie can try his or her luck on this chance to come up in a hot new industry.

“Start with what you can afford to lose.” Said Johnson” Even if your’e not a sports fan, there are plenty of ways to get in on the action. Think betting sports props, and or do you research and learn trends and remember Las Vegas isn’t aways right.”

You can check Johnson and The Betting Exchange weeknights on the MSG Network.