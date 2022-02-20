2022 NBA All-Star Weekend got underway on Friday night with the Rising Stars Challenge. With a new format and a series of games, were four seven -man rosters coached by Hall of Famers Isiah Thomas, Rick Barry, James Worthy and Gary Payton.

When it was all said and done, Team Barry outlasted Team Thomas to win the 2022 Clorox Rising Stars Challenge with Detroit Pistons Cade Cunningham being named MVP.



“It was a lot of fun,” Cunningham said after claiming the event’s MVP award. “Great teammates, great coaches, great atmosphere … I had a good time, for sure.”

With Cunningham leading the way, Team Barry came out and played a much more organized form of basketball then the other three teams. They actually was calling real plays and didn’t have the look of a pick up team.

Cold. Blooded. Cade.



After 13 points in Game 1…Cade Cunningham knocks down the clutch triple to bring Team Barry to within 1 point of winning #CloroxRisingStars on TNT! pic.twitter.com/mgNpEk7THo — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

“I tried to get some diversification, get some size, get some guys who can shoot the ball and just play good basketball,” Barry said. “I’m proud of these guys, cause every one of them did a good job. It was so great to see them playing basketball. They really went out and played the way the game should be played.”

