About 100 people protested the sentencing of Kim Potter at Judge Regina Chu’s home over the weekend.

On Friday, Chu sentenced Kim Potter to 16 months in prison and eight months of supervised release for killing Daunte Wright during a traffic stop last year. Following the sentencing Judge Chu said to her courtroom that “this was a very tragic case because a life was lost and a good police officer made a bad mistake.” Chu said you couldn’t “compare this case to ones like that of George Floyd because the outcome was purely accidental.”

That didn’t stop people from being upset or pubic outrage from those in the community. The Daily Mail reports a crowd of about 100 protesters were outside of what is believed to be Judge Regina Chu’s Minneapolis condo building on Friday night.

READ MORE: Wright’s family and attorneys angrily condemned Chu for going well below prosecutors’ recommendations.

Chu also called Potter’s case “highly unusual” and added she believes Potter “made a tragic mistake,” but did not have animosity toward Wright.

Potter maintained she mistakenly pulled her gun instead of her taser.

Protesters say that the Brooklyn Center cop, 49, who killed 20-year-old Wright on April 11,2021 got off easy.

