The Show was definitely on and off the court, as celebrities showed up and showed out at this year’s 2022 NBA All-Star weekend. From the kick-off on Friday with a celebrity game that will feature actors, singers, and athletes from other sports like Tiffany Haddish to Jack Harlow and Quavo to the Fashion show and a who’s who sitting courtside. We loved star gazing this weekend at all of the personalities that popped up on our Instagram and Twitter feeds. Take a look below at some of our favorites and check out our IG for more star-studded moments.
Lil Wayne & Bill Murray
Fat Joe & Jennifer Hudson
Lebron James & Michael Jordan
Ludacris
Migos
Usher
Mary & Adele
D Nice
Tiffany Haddish and Dave Chappelle
The Answer, Carmelo Anthony, Mary J. Blige, Fat Joe & More
Earth, Wind & Fire
2 Chains