Neighboring Akron, Ohio took over the scene of NBA All-Star in Cleveland as Stephen Curry dropped 50 points and LeBron James hit the game-winner to secure a 163-160 win for Team LeBron. Curry would be named MVP.

LeBron x Steph 🥲🙌 pic.twitter.com/wl8zX7QElA — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) February 21, 2022

“It was kind of a perfect ending,” Curry said to ESPN. “Obviously, I got the MVP; I played well the whole night. He hit the game-winner. All the history of our series and the Akron ties, and all that kind of going into how the night went, so it was pretty — can’t really draw it up any other way.”

In the game, Curry hit 16 3-pointers, smashing the All-Star Game record of nine set by Russell Westbrook. Included in that number was an absurd jumper from near halfcourt, which Curry faked out Trae Young before launching and running back up the court before it even went in.

Steph Curry CAN NOT MISS 💧



He's hit an NBA All-Star game record THIRTEEN 3-pointers already 😱pic.twitter.com/eIwleNTdxZ — Pickswise (@Pickswise) February 21, 2022

"I couldn't stop smiling."@StephenCurry30 on the childlike-excitement he and the other younger members of the #NBA75 Anniversary Team felt sharing the stage with so many legends tonight. pic.twitter.com/YyMHoNtGN3 — NBA (@NBA) February 21, 2022

For King James, the game-closing jumper over Zach Lavine secured a proper homecoming.

“I couldn’t have dreamt it,” James said in postgame. “I could not have dreamed of that moment any better than the actuality that just happened. For me to be back here, like I keep stating, 35 minutes [north] of where I grew up here in Akron, Ohio, to hit the game-winner in the All-Star Game where me and my guys back in the back, we used to watch the All-Star Game. I remember 25 years ago we were 12, 11, wishing that we had the opportunity or the means to come up to Cleveland and see some of the greatest basketball players of all time because they inspired us so much.”

In the game Joel Embiid would score 36, Giannis Antetokounmpo added 30, and Devin Booker 20.